College Football Week 13 Picks: Staying True To Our Principles On Rivalry Weekend

#College Football
11.25.17

The final full weekend of the college football season is upon us, which means it’s rivalry weekend. I come into rivalry weekend fighting for bowl eligibility myself at .500 on the season in picks, but hopefully sticking to my principles will pay off in Week 13. First, a look back at last week and where I stand going into Saturday’s action.

Last Week: 4-5
Season Total: 52-52-1

Rivalry weekend got off to a crazy start with No. 2 Miami falling to Pitt on Friday, and there are some other teams ripe for upsets on Saturday as well. Home dogs in rivalry games are your friends, usually, so we’ve got a couple of those (plus plenty of Under plays) for our final big card of the season.

Iowa State (+2.5) at Kansas State

Not a home dog, but the Cyclones are 9-1-1 this season against the spread and Kansas State is 2-3 ATS as a favorite. Bill Snyder’s magic tends to be reserved for moments when his club is a home underdog, so I feel pretty good about taking the ‘Clones here.

