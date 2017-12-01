College Football Week 14 Picks: A Play For Every Conference Championship Game

#College Football
12.01.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Conference championship week has arrived, which means there’s a very limited schedule this weekend. We had some tough luck late in a couple games on rivalry week, leaving us scrapping to get back to .500 heading into bowl season. Before we get to this week’s picks (including a play for every title game), let’s look back on last week’s struggles.

Last Week: 4-6
Season Total: 56-58-1

Our final sprint to the finish starts on Friday night in Levi’s Stadium for Stanford-USC and takes us all the way through Saturday night in Charlotte. Let’s find some winners out there.

Stanford (+4) vs. USC

I don’t love anything about this game, but I promised a play for every game so here we are. I don’t like anything about the total so when in doubt, I’ll take the underdog. Also, teams that lost tend to have a bit of an advantage because it’s easier to adjust after a loss, or at least the perception is there that’s the case. I’ll take the Cardinal, which is a much improved team from the one that faced USC in Week 2.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALL

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 9 hours ago
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP