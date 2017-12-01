Getty Image

Conference championship week has arrived, which means there’s a very limited schedule this weekend. We had some tough luck late in a couple games on rivalry week, leaving us scrapping to get back to .500 heading into bowl season. Before we get to this week’s picks (including a play for every title game), let’s look back on last week’s struggles.

Last Week: 4-6

Season Total: 56-58-1

Our final sprint to the finish starts on Friday night in Levi’s Stadium for Stanford-USC and takes us all the way through Saturday night in Charlotte. Let’s find some winners out there.

Stanford (+4) vs. USC

I don’t love anything about this game, but I promised a play for every game so here we are. I don’t like anything about the total so when in doubt, I’ll take the underdog. Also, teams that lost tend to have a bit of an advantage because it’s easier to adjust after a loss, or at least the perception is there that’s the case. I’ll take the Cardinal, which is a much improved team from the one that faced USC in Week 2.