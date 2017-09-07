Getty Image

I emerged from Week 1 of the college football season with a bruised ego and a lighter wallet than when I started, but found just enough success to not completely be deterred from marching back up to the window with more bets in hand for Week 2 of the season. At 2-4, it wasn’t a good week, with some really tough beats as Indiana fell apart and three defensive touchdowns, including one in the final two minutes, doomed the Michigan-Florida Under.

Alas, we push on knowing that we can at least find comfort in old standbys like Vanderbilt and Boston College games going Under — although, in more dramatic fashion than usual. Week 2, much like Week 1, is a top-heavy schedule with a number of strong primetime games closing out the night and not a lot of excitement in the afternoon slates.

It is there that I prefer to live with my action (I usually shy away from most big games), so don’t expect a ton of action from me on the night’s top games although we’ll have some as we go nine deep with picks. Hopefully this week the football gods will be somewhat kinder in those close spots and I can get back on track with a winning week. As always, lines come courtesy of VegasInsider.com and picks are in bold.