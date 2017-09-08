Getty Image

Week 1 of the college football season finished with three ridiculous and exciting games on Sunday and Monday night, which is good considering Saturday night fell a bit flat and we didn’t get any real Thursday night college action so as not to run into NFL opening night.

The Week 2 slate of games figures to finish with a bang just as Week 1 did, just without those games coming on Sunday and Monday. From 7:00 p.m. ET on, there are a bevy of games that, at least on paper, look great, with staggered starts every 30 minutes through 8:30. That means you’ll either need four screens or to make some decisions on which game you really want to watch (and be keeping one eye on the scoreboard to be ready to make an audible to a different game).

The early slate isn’t nearly as exciting, but as always, we can find something worth watching in the afternoon to warm us up before the wild ending. If Week 1 was a marathon, Week 2 will be more of a sprint to the finish than anything. This week’s viewing guide begins in Ames and ends in Tempe, with plenty in between.

Iowa at Iowa State, 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2

El Assico (copyright EDSBS) is here, but this year the Cyclones appear to be a potentially competent team and the Hawkeyes looked very solid in pulling away from Wyoming last week. This rivalry is almost always close and almost always weird, so among a pretty rough slate of early action, this one gives you the best chance to be entertained.