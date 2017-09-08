College Football Week 2 Viewing Guide: A Packed Night Schedule Calls For Multiple Screens

#College Football
09.08.17 15 mins ago

Getty Image

Week 1 of the college football season finished with three ridiculous and exciting games on Sunday and Monday night, which is good considering Saturday night fell a bit flat and we didn’t get any real Thursday night college action so as not to run into NFL opening night.

The Week 2 slate of games figures to finish with a bang just as Week 1 did, just without those games coming on Sunday and Monday. From 7:00 p.m. ET on, there are a bevy of games that, at least on paper, look great, with staggered starts every 30 minutes through 8:30. That means you’ll either need four screens or to make some decisions on which game you really want to watch (and be keeping one eye on the scoreboard to be ready to make an audible to a different game).

The early slate isn’t nearly as exciting, but as always, we can find something worth watching in the afternoon to warm us up before the wild ending. If Week 1 was a marathon, Week 2 will be more of a sprint to the finish than anything. This week’s viewing guide begins in Ames and ends in Tempe, with plenty in between.

Iowa at Iowa State, 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2

El Assico (copyright EDSBS) is here, but this year the Cyclones appear to be a potentially competent team and the Hawkeyes looked very solid in pulling away from Wyoming last week. This rivalry is almost always close and almost always weird, so among a pretty rough slate of early action, this one gives you the best chance to be entertained.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALL

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 24 hours ago 6 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP