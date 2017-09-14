Getty Image

Week 2 of the college football season brought big games and big winners, rolling to a 6-3 record in the column to bring the overall record to 8-7 for the season. It was a nice bounce back after a rough first weekend, and hopefully we’ve begun to identify some trends to follow for the season.

The Week 3 slate of games is by far the weakest of the early season, with Clemson at Louisville being the only real marquee game on the schedule. Texas at USC is the other “big game,” but after what we’ve seen from the Horns and Trojans this season, it’s hard to see that one being all that competitive.

A lack of big games isn’t always a bad thing for bettors, though. The best values are often found on games elsewhere on the board, and in a week devoid of much intrigue, it’s time to dig deep and find those winners. This week, you’ll see some familiar picks on the sheet as I’m riding with some developing trends to see if we can’t squeeze out a few more winners before the oddsmakers catch up (if they do).

To start, we are going to go back to the well that is fading Missouri football a week after winning outright with South Carolina and just days after Mizzou fired their football coach. As always, lines come courtesy of VegasInsider and picks are in bold.