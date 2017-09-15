Getty Image

Welcome to Week 3 of the college football season, I hope you’ve enjoyed all the big games the past two weeks because it’s going to be slim pickin’ this Saturday. After a gluttony of great games last week, all kicking off within 90 minutes of each other, we’re left with very little in the way of marquee matchups for Week 3.

That isn’t to say there aren’t good games out there that you should watch, it’s just that you might need to do a little more searching to find those games on the old cable guide. If you are looking for picks on the Week 3 slate, you can find those right here, but otherwise, we’ll go ahead and dive on in to the rough beginnings of Saturday that is the noon slate.

UCLA (-3, 73) at Memphis, 12:00 p.m. ET, ABC

The noon slate doesn’t have a lot, but it does give us a super weird matchup between UCLA and Group of Five powerhouse Memphis in which the Bruins for some reason are on the road in west Tennessee. This is some breakfast ball for those out in California and those dastardly body clocks might come into play for UCLA. Josh Rosen has been phenomenal through two games, but this feels like one of those spots where a Jim Mora Jr. coached football team finds a way to struggle.