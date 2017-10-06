College Football Week 6 Picks: Back To Basics With Big Underdogs

Getty Image

The past two weeks of college football have not gone great for me. It hasn’t been a complete disaster, but another 4-5 week has dropped me below .500 for the season. It’s still early in the season so it’s not time to panic, but instead we’re getting back to basics in Week 6.

Week 5: 4-5

Season: 20-21

This week we’re returning to what we know, which is Unders and underdogs in six of the eight plays on this week’s board. This week is another strange weekend in a college football season that I feel like every team is on some kind of roller coaster ride (outside of Tuscaloosa) and I’m hoping things settle in a bit on Saturday.

Penn State at Northwestern (+13.5)

This is purely a trend play. The ‘Cats have not looked good this year and I fear Clayton Thorson has returned to being a very mediocre quarterback. However, in their last seven games as a double-digit underdog Northwestern is 7-0 ATS and 5-2 outright. Penn State has only been on the road once this season and damn near lost to Iowa in that game. I’ll take the ‘Cats at home, but I have a feeling this will be a sweat.