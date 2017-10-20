College Football Week 8 Picks: We Want All Of The Unders

Hello, friends. We’re back for Week 8 of a college football season that we simply can’t seem to get way ahead on. If you’ve been following my picks loyally then you’ve slowly bled a little bit of the vig to your local book, but I promise I’m working overtime this week to get us a little bit of a bankroll.

Last Week: 4-5
Season: 29-29

I’d like to give an extra special shoutout to New Mexico State for coming through in the clutch last week by kicking down the front door against Georgia Southern with two minutes to play to avoid an abject disaster of a week. Salute to the Aggies, we all love you.

Now, it’s time to get down to business on Week 8 which is a slate full of games I generally dislike on the spread, but I found plenty of Under plays that tickle my fancy. Let’s get to some winners.

Syracuse (+17) at Miami (FL)

I get the fear here of this being a letdown spot for the Orange, but this line has gotten too high for me not to take the candy here. Syracuse has played teams tough all season and did the damn thing on the field against Clemson last week in a stunner on Friday. Miami meanwhile avoided a letdown performance of their own against Georgia Tech with a last second field goal to win by one. The Canes have, in general, not been incredibly impressive offensively this season and I am especially concerned about their offensive explosiveness without Mark Walton. I think Miami wins and they might do so comfortably, but I do think the Orange keep it to a two-score game.

