College Football Week 9 Picks: Riding With The Hot Hands This Season

#College Football
10.27.17 35 mins ago

Getty Image

The Under gods were kind to us last weekend as we finally broke free of the treadmill of mediocrity for at least one week, thanks to some sweet, sweet low-scoring football. Also, for the first time in three efforts in the column, our coordinated parlay paid out, so let’s enjoy that +260 cash courtesy of ECU and BYU.

Last Week: 5-2
Season Total: 34-31

This week, the formula stays about the same. Hammering the Under in key spots and buying in on successful underdogs that have paid out this season. No team has been better than Georgia Tech this season against the spread (7-0), so we’re starting with the Yellow Jackets on the road against Clemson.

Georgia Tech (+14) at Clemson

Aside from the Louisville game, the Tigers haven’t really been beating the brakes off teams this season (BC lost by 27, but hung around for three quarters with them). Meanwhile, as mentioned above the Bees are undefeated against the spread on the year and you’re giving me two full touchdowns with their ball control offense? Give me the candy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALL

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP