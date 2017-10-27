College Football Week 9 Picks: Riding With The Hot Hands This Season

Getty Image

The Under gods were kind to us last weekend as we finally broke free of the treadmill of mediocrity for at least one week, thanks to some sweet, sweet low-scoring football. Also, for the first time in three efforts in the column, our coordinated parlay paid out, so let’s enjoy that +260 cash courtesy of ECU and BYU.

Last Week: 5-2

Season Total: 34-31

This week, the formula stays about the same. Hammering the Under in key spots and buying in on successful underdogs that have paid out this season. No team has been better than Georgia Tech this season against the spread (7-0), so we’re starting with the Yellow Jackets on the road against Clemson.

Georgia Tech (+14) at Clemson

Aside from the Louisville game, the Tigers haven’t really been beating the brakes off teams this season (BC lost by 27, but hung around for three quarters with them). Meanwhile, as mentioned above the Bees are undefeated against the spread on the year and you’re giving me two full touchdowns with their ball control offense? Give me the candy.