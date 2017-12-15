Colts Tight End Brandon Williams Was Carted Off The Field During Thursday Night Football

#Thursday Night Football
12.14.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Another scary medical incident punctuated a prime time NFL game on Thursday night. Indianapolis Colts tight end Brandon Williams had to be carted off the field after a hit left him motionless on the Lucas Oil Field surface during Thursday Night Football.

The incident occurred early in the second quarter with the Colts leading, 7-0. Deontrex Brown engages Williams near the line of scrimmage in a play that actually looks routine. The two grab each other’s shoulder pads and touch helmets, but Williams does not appear to have suffered a massive blow to the head that so often begins these scary moments where a player is carted off the field.

Here’s video that shows the impact on replay.

