Getty Image

Conor McGregor sounded relaxed and prepared on a media conference call leading up to his massive boxing superfight against Floyd Mayweather on August 26th. A big piece of news that came out earlier in the day was the Nevada Athletic Commission approving a change in glove size from 10-ounces to 8-ounces. McGregor admitted he was happy with the change but was aware it gave certain advantages to both fighters.

“You’ve got pros and cons on both sides,” he said. “You’ve got both athletes asking for the request, and you’ve got me also coming up 8 ounces from what I’m used to. I know them in the media are like it’s 10, it’s 8. Hey, look what I fight with. I fight in 4-ounce gloves. Fingerless gloves. The knuckles are barely covered in what I’m used to. It benefits both in certain ways, so I’m very happy with it.”

“I was already up 6 ounces from 4 to 10, so it’s down a little bit from 10 to 8,” he said later. “How often he’s worn the gloves or any of that doesn’t really factor into – I didn’t even know that, for instance. So that didn’t factor into my thoughts at all. I do not care about his record, I do not care about his achievements, every fight is on a fight by fight basis so that’s how we approach it.”

The change did make him evolve his often creepily-accurate Mystic Mac prediction, previously set at a KO victory in four rounds.