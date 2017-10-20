@hismileteeth A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Oct 11, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

It sounds like Conor McGregor may be gearing back up for another fight. After taking some time off following his loss to Floyd Mayweather, the Irish UFC champion is back in the gym and talks of a quick turnaround to defend his belt abound. Recently, Conor’s close friend and main sparring partner Artem Lobov suggested UFC interim champ Tony Ferguson would be next. Now McGregor’s striking coach Owen Roddy is saying something similar.

“It’s exciting. When the word goes out like that, and people start to talk about it, it’s usually not far off the deal being done,” Roddy told the Severe MMA podcast. “It could be a good one. Ferguson is the interim champion and rightfully so, he had a good performance against Lee. And he’s had a lot of good performances. I’d like to see it.”