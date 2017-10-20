Conor McGregor Is Back In The Gym And A Fight Announcement May Not Be Far Off

#Conor McGregor #MMA #UFC
Contributing Writer
10.20.17

@hismileteeth

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

It sounds like Conor McGregor may be gearing back up for another fight. After taking some time off following his loss to Floyd Mayweather, the Irish UFC champion is back in the gym and talks of a quick turnaround to defend his belt abound. Recently, Conor’s close friend and main sparring partner Artem Lobov suggested UFC interim champ Tony Ferguson would be next. Now McGregor’s striking coach Owen Roddy is saying something similar.

“It’s exciting. When the word goes out like that, and people start to talk about it, it’s usually not far off the deal being done,” Roddy told the Severe MMA podcast. “It could be a good one. Ferguson is the interim champion and rightfully so, he had a good performance against Lee. And he’s had a lot of good performances. I’d like to see it.”

Tony

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conor McGregor#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORMMAowen roddyUFC

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 days ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP