The more you know about boxing, the less of a chance you’re probably giving Conor McGregor in his now official 12 round boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, set to go down August 26th in Las Vegas. That’s no shade against McGregor … Mayweather has spent the last decade frustrating and outpointing challengers to his pound for pound throne, and none of them came close to beating him either. So what chance does McGregor stand?

McGregor and his coaches are coming in with high confidence though, and a gameplan that involves throwing out the conventional strategy used to fight Mayweather and delving into boxing history for a different, more rough house style of fighting. But to pull it off he’ll need the skills to execute against a championship level boxer, and there’s reasons to doubt he has that.

Back in the summer of 2016, McGregor brought in former IBO welterweight champion Chris van Heerden to help him prepare for his rematch with Nate Diaz. The two had a falling out over footage McGregor released which seemed to show him getting the better of van Heerden. Chris put out his own footage showing the opposite and now he’s re-sharing that to the world following the announcement of Mayweather vs. McGregor.

“People telling me Mayweather will have his hands full trying to land on McGregor – STOP IT!” he wrote. “I respect McGregor BUT I ain’t Floyd and I landed.”