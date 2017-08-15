The ‘McGregor Challenge’ Has Pro Boxers And MMA Fans Flopping Their Arms Around Like Goofballs

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #MMA #UFC
08.14.17 1 hour ago

#Flowy @thenotoriousmma takes a unique approach to warmup #MayMac • • • 🎥 @sandyhooper – @usatodaysports

A post shared by MMAjunkie (@mmajunkiedotcom) on

First, there was Tebowing. Then, we planked. After that came the Harlem Shake, and for about two weeks, nothing was the same. Anything could happen at any time, and our videos on social media were undeniable. Every time the shark was jumped, the Fonz found a Cinnamon Challenge, or a Mannequin Challenge. Now, proving that Conor McGregor is combat sports, his silly warm-up ahead of his open workout for his battle against Floyd Mayweather has gone viral in the most ridiculous way.

It started with WBO, WBC and Ring welterweight champ Terence Crawford (dude was also the lightweight champion from 2014-2015) who is preparing to unify his belts with Julio Indongo’s WBA and IBF titles this weekend. From there, it took off. Now everyone’s jiggling their arms.

I challenge all boxers to the McGregor Challenge @stevennelsonboxing @redder402 @coach_chet_

A post shared by Terence Bud Crawford (@tbudcrawford) on

Some, are doing it better than others.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Conor McGregor#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORMayweather-McGregor fightMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 5 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP