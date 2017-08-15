First, there was Tebowing. Then, we planked. After that came the Harlem Shake, and for about two weeks, nothing was the same. Anything could happen at any time, and our videos on social media were undeniable. Every time the shark was jumped, the Fonz found a Cinnamon Challenge, or a Mannequin Challenge. Now, proving that Conor McGregor is combat sports, his silly warm-up ahead of his open workout for his battle against Floyd Mayweather has gone viral in the most ridiculous way.

It started with WBO, WBC and Ring welterweight champ Terence Crawford (dude was also the lightweight champion from 2014-2015) who is preparing to unify his belts with Julio Indongo’s WBA and IBF titles this weekend. From there, it took off. Now everyone’s jiggling their arms.

I challenge all boxers to the McGregor Challenge @stevennelsonboxing @redder402 @coach_chet_ A post shared by Terence Bud Crawford (@tbudcrawford) on Aug 13, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

Some, are doing it better than others.