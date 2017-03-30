Getty Image

Conor McGregor will not be riding off into the sunset with bags of cash in hand if he has that near mythical tilt with Floyd Mayweather. According to his coach, the UFC superstar won’t be retiring to live a combat-free life after that (potential) boxing excursion.

Speaking with the Irish Mirror, McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh forecasts that his client won’t be living off his swelling nestegg (not a sex thing) if he gets the Mayweather fight and the money that comes with it. It’s not that the Irishman’s combat sports career isn’t due to end at some point, but this isn’t where Kavanagh sees the ride stopping.

“Like any sport there’s a sell-by date. But Conor is 28, he’s a baby in the sport,” offered Kavanagh. “I look at Bernard Hopkins who’s 50, winning world title fights, so Conor isn’t going anywhere soon.”

That’s not to say McGregor is planning to hang around when he does pack it in.

“I predict once he’s done in the sport he will disappear,” shared his coach. “People think he likes the limelight, he doesn’t. He just likes fighting and promoting fights. Who knows maybe he’ll go to Hollywood and become the next Schwarzenegger.”

Considering how Vin Diesel framed Conor McGregor leaving the production of Michael Haneke’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage, maybe he’s got a future acting gig at the ready for whenever Conor puts away the gloves. Ronda Rousey might recommend striking while the iron (and your value) is hot.

(Via Irish Mirror & Bloody Elbow)