Getty Image

Conor McGregor returned to the spotlight after a month spent vacationing in Ibiza, appearing in front of thousands of fans in Scotland for another “Evening With Conor McGregor” event. He answered questions for more than an hour, including his thoughts on how a rematch with Floyd Mayweather might go. But his realistic plans for the future garnered the most attention. Who is McGregor going to fight next, and when?

Via Pete Carroll of MMA Fighting:

“An option: there’s an interim belt on the line right now,” McGregor said referring to the interim lightweight title fight Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee at UFC 216. “That’s an option. Of course the Nate Diaz trilogy fight is there. Maybe one of these boxing guys. Maybe Malignaggi would come over and do an MMA bout. Or Floyd, maybe I could entice Floyd back. We could either do a rematch in boxing, or like he said originally, we’ll do an MMA fight next.” “They are the options that are on the table for me right now.”

As for the Ferguson vs. Lee fight taking place on October 7th, they’ll need to show him something special if they want to entice him.