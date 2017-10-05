Universal

Conor McGregor has conquered mixed martial arts. He’s taken over boxing. And now he’s trying to win at the box office as well with the Universal release of Notorious. Coming out November 8th in North America, the documentary covers his rise to fame over the past four years. From his days as an unemployed plumber living off the dole all the way up to his superfight with Floyd Mayweather, this film has it all.

Witness the unstoppable rise of one of the most iconic stars on the planet. Visit https://t.co/TKpBTGiuFV to find out more. pic.twitter.com/pWJc4zrbdA — Notorious: The Film (@McGregorFilm) October 5, 2017

It’s worth mentioning for hardcore McGregor fans that this isn’t a completely new product. A lot of the footage from the show comes from Irish broadcaster RTE’s six part Notorious documentary series that came out in 2015. But that only tracked his rise from local curiosity to getting signed by the UFC. Since then, he’s gone on to win the UFC featherweight belt and lightweight belt. And of course, there’s the most profitable fight in the history of combat sports in August of 2107 against Floyd.