Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to the top of the combat sports mountain has clearly hit its peak. Where do you go from one of the biggest fights of all time against Floyd Mayweather? Clearly, McGregor has reached the peak, now he’s building a new tower on top of the summit to make sure the Irish flag can be seen from outer space, as Universal Studios has announced Notorious, the Conor McGregor documentary.