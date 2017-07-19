The UnTold Story Of WCW's Glacier

Things Got Intense When A Mob Of Conor McGregor Fans Swarmed Floyd Mayweather’s Car And Had To Be Shoved Away By Security

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
07.18.17 1 hour ago

All four stops on the Mayweather-McGregor World Tour were, as Dana White predicted, sh*tshows. Sometimes entertaining, sometimes cringe-worthy, but always sh*tshows. This cannot be denied. The only other undeniable facet of the shows was the fierce love shown for McGregor, and intense dislike spewed Mayweather’s way. Chants of “pay your taxes” and “f*ck the Mayweathers” rang loud and clear in Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, and London.

What we didn’t see was the legion of McGregor fans who swarmed Floyd Mayweather’s very expensive-looking car after the London press obligations wrapped. TMZ got ahold of the video that shows dozens of fans taunting Mayweather and putting their hands all over the vehicle. It could’ve got out of control (if it wasn’t almost already) if a few of Mayweather’s burly bodyguards didn’t start shoving the rowdy fans out of the way.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Conor McGregor#Floyd Mayweather#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fightMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 11 hours ago 10 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 12 hours ago 16 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 2 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 3 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP