The Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor fight just got a little more interesting. The Nevada State Athletic Commission has agreed, despite the opposition of the ARP which thought it would be a detriment to their health (despite MMA fighters fighting in 4oz gloves as a rule). Normally, the NSAC Mandates that any contest above 147 pounds be fought in 10oz gloves, but they’re making a one-time exception for this fight.

So who does it benefit?

Both fighters. Even though McGregor’s striking coach Owen Roddy thinks this is Floyd’s hubris backfiring on him, the fact is that everyone, every single person breaking down this fight, knows that McGregor’s best chance of winning comes in the first four rounds, and having lighter gloves will increase his chance at a knockout, even a little. It will mostly increase his speed. Last week, McGregor told ESPN the following: “If we are in 8-ounce gloves, he will be floored multiple times in the first round. I believe first-round KO in 8-ounce gloves.”

But for Mayweather, the impact of this change is kind of a wash. Mayweather is known for having brittle hands, and the smaller gloves could lead to a broken hand, which could, in turn, cost him his 50th win. Or, the smaller glove size will allow him to be that much faster until he eventually picks apart McGregor and finishes him in later rounds. Mayweather has fought most of his fights in 8oz gloves, so the change really isn’t even that drastic for him. Mayweather’s spokesman, Ray Ellerbe, said that they were giving McGregor every chance to be comfortable, so there wouldn’t be any excuses.

Ultimately, this will probably make the action maybe five percent “better.” Or at the very least it makes the lead up to the fight that much more interesting after it was starting to get a little bit stale.

But for Mayweather to keep giving McGregor caveats as McGregor predicts knockouts is subtly vicious. If Floyd destroys the Mystic Mac persona, then what does he have but a return to the Octagon with his tail between his legs and a bank account a hundred million dollars fatter?

