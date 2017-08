Getty Image

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight week is finally upon us and now the festivities begin. With such a massive fight coming on the horizon, all of the big brands are getting in on the action with Pornhub leading the way. Yes, astonishing aggregators of adult content want to give you free Pornhub Premium access if you can correctly predict the winner of Mayweather/McGregor.

The contest works like this: