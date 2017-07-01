By now, Conor McGregor’s left hand is legendary. His seven UFC knockouts have all come from variations of his power left, and even as he’s evolved as a fighter, he mixes up his strikes only to come back to his bread and butter to finish. The left hand will end you, and Floyd Mayweather, the best defensive boxer ever, knows this.
Here’s 15 minutes of power and left hands just to hammer this whole storyline home:
This story is straight bs. McGregor isn’t even a great MMA fighter.
what does he think the Mayweather camp, which has over 100 years of fight experience (Floyd Sr & Jr, Roger and Jeff), hasnt seen? He has to go all out for a 1st round KO. Which is good in idea but impossible in practice.
Conor knocked out in the 5th