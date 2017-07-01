Getty Image

By now, Conor McGregor’s left hand is legendary. His seven UFC knockouts have all come from variations of his power left, and even as he’s evolved as a fighter, he mixes up his strikes only to come back to his bread and butter to finish. The left hand will end you, and Floyd Mayweather, the best defensive boxer ever, knows this.

Here’s 15 minutes of power and left hands just to hammer this whole storyline home: