Boxing purists may scoff at the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor supertilt, but the folks that are making money off this fight? They’re pretty cool with the set-up. So much so that the asking price to be a headline sponsor is set to decimate previous records.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell reports that the asking price to be a title sponsor for McGregor vs. Mayweather is set at $10 million. To compare, 2015’s Mayweather-Pacquiao contest is the reigning biggest title sponsor champ and that’s courtesy of Tecate an the $5.6 million they ponied up. So if you want your logo splashed in the ring, featured on the ring girls and practically everywhere else in the event, it’ll just cost you close to twice as much as Mayweather-Pacquiao.

The whopping $10m total comes from a proposal sent out by WME-IMG (the talent agency who owns the UFC) to measure the interest companies have in sponsoring the fight. Expectations are high for how popular a boxing match between the 49-0 Mayweather and the MMA drop-in McGregor, so it’s not unreasonable to think there would be interest in exchanging an unprecedented amount of money to get that level of crossover exposure. If the fight goes as predicted, the financial side of this likely PPV smash might be the most interesting part of the story.

Floyd Mayweather will box Conor McGregor in Las Vegas on August 26.

