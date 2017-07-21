Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s a lot of comparisons between the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor superfight and the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao superfight that went down in 2015. That’s to be expected when trying to figure out things like how many PPVs it may sell, what ticket prices may be, and other metrics. But one way UFC president Dana White doesn’t want the two to be similar in is with how tickets are distributed.

Due to all the promotion companies behind Mayweather vs. Pacquiao butting heads and refusing to compromise, tickets didn’t go on sale until last second. In the end, only an estimate 2000 were made available for purchase by the general public. During a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, White assured everyone that’s not the way things will go for Mayweather vs. McGregor.

“The way that we’ve structured the deal, because there’s a lot of slippery things that could go on with the tickets – and that did happen with the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao fight – people couldn’t get tickets,” he said. “The worst thing about the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight is I bought 10 tickets to that fight, that’s the worst thing about it. And I’ve lived in Vegas and I’m connected to all the guys that have the tickets. I didn’t get my tickets until Friday before the fight.”