Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather held their first press conference on Tuesday in front of a massive crowd at Staples Center in Los Angeles as the back-and-forth that had been going on for months on Twitter and video interviews finally became a face-to-face confrontation.

As expected, the two spent most of their time at the podium throwing verbal jabs at the other, with McGregor doing his best to antagonize Mayweather by poking fun at his size, reported money issues due to tax debt, and more — even his suit said “F*ck You” on the stitching.

Considering McGregor’s pension for using expletives regularly and the fact that Fox Sports covers UFC fights all the time, they were ready with the dump button but the video feed wouldn’t cooperate.