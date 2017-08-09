Getty Image

With the Paulie Malignaggi sparring fallout still fresh in everyone’s minds, a new elite boxer is offering to step up and spar with Conor McGregor ahead of his August 26th fight with Floyd Mayweather — Vasyl Lomachenko. “Hi-Tech” is one of the best boxers in the world right now, he has the speed of a prime Floyd Mayweather, the showboating (and power for a small guy) of Ali, and he gets creative with how he goads people on, kind of like Anderson Silva (see: Stephan Bonnar fight and so many others).

The two-time Olympic boxing gold medalist and WBO Super Featherweight champion may only be 9-1, but he has a 396-1 career amateur record and he’s avenged that loss (twice). The 29-year-old is entering his prime, and he can help Conor get ready. At least in theory.

. @TheNotoriousMMA need another sparring partner to test your skills against? 📞………………. — Hi-Tech Lomachenko (@VasylLomachenko) August 8, 2017

At this point, you have to think Lomachenko is looking for some easy cash between fights, and sparring McGregor would likely provide that. Lomachenko is slightly smaller than Mayweather, but he could replicate the swiftness of “Money” with no problem, even if that’s not really his style. He’s also a southpaw, but could easily replicate an orthodox fighter in training if he had to.