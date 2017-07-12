An MMA Rematch And Promises Of Death: Here’s What Conor McGregor And Floyd Mayweather Said At Their Face Off

Except for the Conor McGregor “f*ck you” suit that stole the show, the first press conference for the Mayweather/McGregor fight went as expected. Wealth was flaunted, trash was talked, and the faceoff lasted for nearly two minutes of constant jawing. The only problem was that we couldn’t hear what May and Mac were saying to each other, and it seemed like they were saying a lot.

It mostly revolves around the theme that Floyd has never been in a “real fight” while McGregor is out there scraping and clawing for his life against the 350-pound, seven-foot tall Nate Diaz. In-between the usual jabbering face to face, McGregor told Floyd he’d be “dead in twenty seconds” if they were in a “real fight,” or just an MMA fight, maybe.

This comes after Floyd, for some reason, said he’d fight Conor with 4oz gloves and inside a cage, but we know that isn’t true because Floyd insisted on 10oz gloves. The size of gloves heavyweights sometimes wear. Then, Conor revealed to Ariel Helwani that Mayweather said “MMA next” to him. That’s something Dana White’s cameras didn’t catch.

