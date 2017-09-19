Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Joe Rogan has a great mind for all things combat sports, but every once in a while, he’ll spew something that is pointless and obvious that it has to make headlines. But mocking Rogan for a luke-warm take would be far too easy — the cherry-picked quote here: “Neither Canelo nor Golvkin is a good fight for [Conor McGregor]” is backed up by an observation that perhaps, every combat sports should be concerned about: Conor McGregor might ask for a Canelo or GGG fight, and would either of them be dumb enough to say “no”?

On his fight companion show, Joe Rogan explained to Eddie Bravo and Jim Norton that McGregor might just be silly enough to ask for the said worst possible fight. The Irishman, after all, loves challenges and seems to enjoy making money. What fight (besides a Nate Diaz trilogy match) would be bigger than McGregor taking on one of the biggest names in boxing at around 160 pounds?

“I don’t think [Conor is done boxing]. Look, he went the very first fight against the greatest ever and he didn’t look too bad. If there’s a legit, big fight —say if Canelo Alvarez steps up and says that he wants to fight Conor McGregor, [Conor] might do it.” “It wouldn’t be a smart move. The difference between Canelo and Floyd – Floyd was just a brilliant boxer. Canelo is a murderous puncher and he’ll f–k you up. He’ll hurt you.” “[Golvokin] is not a good fight for him either. Neither Canelo nor Golvkin is a good fight for him. They’re terrible fights for him. Those guys are different.”

Here’s the thing — McGregor indeed “didn’t look bad,” but Mayweather allowed him to punch himself out over the first four rounds. Perhaps he would justify a “puncher’s chance” against GGG or Canelo, but that would likely end up with him being finished in the first or second round, not the ninth. McGregor needs to either fight some cans in boxing, like Kimbo Slice, or focus on MMA as his full-time gig.

The overhand right from Canelo put Kirkland and Khan to sleep. It tickled Golovkin. #CaneloGGG pic.twitter.com/arUREx8MYk — Strictly Boxing Fans (@BoxingBritain1) September 18, 2017

(Via MMAFighting)