Conor McGregor Is The Definition Of A Champion

Conor McGregor Is Dead Set On Making Floyd Mayweather His Next Opponent

#Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
ryan-harkness
Contributing Writer
01.28.17

Conor McGregor has been taking some much deserved time away from fighting in the UFC, but that doesn’t mean he’s been twiddling his thumbs or anything. He’s still training regularly at his gym in Dublin. He’s still popping up in the news every day. And at a special ‘An Experience With Conor McGregor’ event in Manchester, he revealed he’s working hard towards making his goal of fighting Floyd Mayweather in a billion dollar fight a reality. And he’s not interested in any other match.

“Me and Floyd have got to get together and figure it out, the same way Floyd and Manny figured it out,” McGregor told Ariel Helwani during an hour long interview in front of thousands of fans. “Once we come to a set number that I’m happy with, that he’s happy with. Then we go to the customers, we go to the promoters, the buyers. And then we get it done. That’s next. I’ll go to Vegas and I’ll handle the commission, we’ll figure that situation out. And we’ll come to a dotted line and then we’ll go. But this is happening.”

McGregor shot down Helwani for doubting the fight was a serious possibility. Many sports outlets, us included, treated a Floyd versus Conor match up similarly, believing it was just media posturing to raise both fighters’ profiles. But Conor insisted the fight has always been a real possibility since it first started getting mentioned.

Ryan Harkness

