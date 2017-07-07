Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s a lot of doubters and haters when it comes to Conor McGregor’s chances against Floyd Mayweather in their upcoming boxing bout on August 26th, but the people surrounding Conor certainly aren’t a part of that. His coaches and sparring partners continue to insist he’s going to shock the world, and while I wouldn’t expect them to say anything else, they’re certainly doing a good job of building McGregor up as a studious martial artist that is about to bring something new to the table.

McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh recently gave an interview to McGregor’s own news site The Mac Life and laid out how preparations for Floyd Mayweather have allowed them to focus on Conor’s striking to a degree they’ve never been able to before during his time in MMA.

“You don’t get to do this too often, where you immerse yourself in one style,” Kavanagh said. “I read somewhere that people were saying that this would have a negative effect on Conor when he goes back to MMA … I think it’s only going to have a positive effect. When else could you shelve everything and focus on one art? Conor came from boxing and boxing was always in his heart. He was always showing me different boxing fights over the years, so now that he really gets to immerse himself in it and drag us all deep into that rabbit hole with him it is fascinating.