Conor McGregor Responds To Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC 219 Callout By Plugging His Upcoming Whiskey

01.01.18

While Khabib Nurmagomedov was cutting weight and beating on Edson Barboza as 2017 ended, Conor McGregor was counting his nine-digit bank account with a full belly and a checklist of business opportunities to work on in the new year. Of course, Mystic Mac couldn’t stay quiet for long after Khabib said he’d smash Conor and interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in the same night. So, he hopped on Twitter, plugged his whiskey and his wealth, then asked Khabib to beg for a fight. He won’t be coming back until he gets his asking price.

Notice how McGregor doesn’t say their names, and Tony Ferguson is completely left out of all of this? Gotta hand it to McGregor, he knows how to get what he wants in 280 characters or less.

