Conor McGregor Turned A Castle Into ‘Mac Land’ For His Son’s Christening

#Conor McGregor #MMA #UFC
10.17.17 1 hour ago

Conor Jr's Christening! @augustxmcgregor

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Conor McGregor just came off one of the biggest paydays in sports history, banking over $100 million off his boxing superfight with Floyd Mayweather in August. Now comes the challenging part: spending all of it! But McGregor is no stranger to the finer things in life. Since becoming a star in the UFC, his social media accounts have been awash in designer clothing and ridiculous sports cars.

Now the Irish UFC fighter has brought his game to another level, renting out Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin for his son Conor Jr’s christening. But he didn’t stop there. The Notorious One also rented carnival rides, clowns, mimes, and a petting zoo with llamas and pretty pigs. Based on the photos, 5 month old Conor Jr. seemed to enjoy the event a lot.

A great day for my little man! #Blessed @ginger_beard_photos

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

