There’s still no confirmation as to whether or not Conor McGregor really did get himself into a bar fight with members of the Kinahan drug cartel in Ireland on Sunday night, but that hasn’t stopped a ton of European tabloids from running the story (without his name, to avoid potential libel lawsuits if it’s all bogus). Now Irish crime journalist Paul Williams is weighing in on the controversy, and he says McGregor could be in some legit danger.

“Conor McGregor is potentially in very, very serious danger, I hear that from my sources and from looking at the lay of the land,” he said on his radioshow Newstalk Breakfast (via Balls.ie). “He has ended up crossing swords, accidentally or however, with some very, very heavy people, or some people who are related to some very, very heavy people who could pose a very serious threat to his safety, and potentially his life. And I don’t say that lightly.”

“And these people, they don’t care, they don’t have parameters, they don’t have boundaries, they don’t discriminate between whether you’re an international sporting icon or just a man on the street. They shoot you. They injure you. They do whatever they want to do.”

“I would say, in the next 48 hours, if he still in the country – and I understand that he may have left the country – but if he is still in the country, I understand from my sources that the Garda will be approaching him to give him a GIM form, which is a Garda Information Message, to tell him that there may be threats to his safety. This is a huge story, and imagine what it would do to our reputation if this national sporting icon is attacked by a bunch of gangsters.”

Conor McGregor has kept relatively quiet since the event reportedly took place, but yesterday he popped up on Instagram with his face covered like a fugitive and the caption “The celebrity.”