Conor McGregor Promises An MMA Fight Next After Returning To Training

Fans have been getting restless regarding what’s next for Conor McGregor, and it seems like he may be getting restless as well. Coming up on three months away from the massive Mayweather vs. McGregor fight, speculation has been rampant that Conor would forego another fight in the Octagon for a boxing or even WWE match. But according to the Irish UFC lightweight champ, it sounds like a match in the UFC is next.

“We’ll see what happens,” McGregor said in a brief interview with TMZ. “I think a true fight is what I want to do next. A real fight, what’s a real fight? MMA next.”

McGregor had previously recapped his experience in boxing by lamenting at the number of weapons he left off the table. And while another match against Oscar De La Hoya or Manny Pacquiao would stick an extra zero on the end of his paycheck, it would almost certainly put another loss on his record as well, something the notoriously proud fighter probably wouldn’t accept.

And as for the WWE, who tried to snag him for last year’s WrestleMania?

“F**k WWE,” McGregor said.

Well okay then. He followed this up with some shots showing him back in the gym working off his so-called ‘wealth belly’ he grew partying it up on the island of Ibiza after making an estimated $100 million off the Floyd Mayweather fight.