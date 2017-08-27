Getty Image

Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor is in the books, and now Conor’s flirtation with boxing is over (for now). The UFC lightweight champion needs to head back to the Octagon to remind the MMA world who is king, but he needs to find a dancing partner first.

McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, listed McGregor’s potential future opponents to MMA Junkie, and the options are obvious, but still intriguing.

“He wants that trilogy (with Diaz). You’ve got Khabib calling him out, then you obviously have Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee who are fighting for the interim lightweight title. You have Max Holloway, who is the 145 champ now, who Conor beat after blowing out his ACL at the beginning of the fight. You have options, and he loves mixed martial arts. “Everyone is like, ‘Oh, he’s going to retire – he made so much money.’ He’s ambitious. He’s super ambitious, and he loves to fight. He loves to compete and he’s a superb professional athlete. So there’s much more of Conor McGregor that everybody will see, and we’ll see what’s next.”

Let’s break down what this means and by the likelihood of each.

Khabib Nurmagomedov: Khabib is a star in his own right, but he has fought just four times in the last four years then had to drop out of his interim lightweight title fight against Tony Ferguson the day before the fight due to a bad weight cut. Conor isn’t likely to put stock in a guy who hasn’t shown up to fight (see: the Jose Aldo mess), and Khabib is a terrible stylistic matchup for Conor. It’s not likely.