During his ‘An Evening With Conor McGregor’ event in Manchester on Saturday, Conor McGregor talked some epic smack about every topic imaginable. You know a show is going to be good when the star kicks it off by shares a message on social media saying “F*ck the UFC. F*ck Floyd. F*ck boxing. F*ck the WWE. F*ck Hollywood. And f*ck you too, pay me.”

There were a lot more expletives thrown around that night, many directed at Floyd Mayweather as McGregor outlined his singular desire to make the “billion dollar fight” with Floyd happen. But he did take a little bit of time to diss Nate Diaz, his opponent through two fights in 2016 that both broke the all time UFC PPV record.

“Nate’s a f**king bitch, and let me tell you why,” McGregor said. “I had the biggest respect for Nate, and I still have big respect for Nick, he’s out doing his thing. But when [Nate] took that phone call or that video call from Floyd Mayweather and was like, ‘Hello Floyd’s fans,’ he was Floyd’s bitch that night. I was like, you f**king pussy. You absolute pussy!”



