The first press conference between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor went down as expected. McGregor came out in a dashing new suit and talked a ridiculous amount of trash to Floyd, bringing up his IRS bills while Mayweather did his best to talk back. Little did we know until McGregor pointed it out, that his own suit was spitting in the general direction of Mayweather as well. Look at the stitching. That’s a neat little “f*ck you” up and down the suit.
Even Conor McGregor’s Suit Was Trash-Talking Floyd Mayweather At Their Press Conference
Jason Nawara 07.11.17 1 hour ago
