The Cowboys and Giants capped off a lackluster opening Sunday to the 2017 NFL season with a dud of a game. The Cowboys led the Giants 16-3 midway through the fourth quarter as neither offense was able to get much going, with the Giants looking especially inept.

That said, the game did produce one of the best highlights of the day, courtesy of Dallas wide receiver Cole Beasley. The Cowboys slot man managed to pick up a first down in the fourth quarter thanks to a ridiculous reflex grab as the ball bounced around his head and had the body control to make sure he tapped his toes to keep himself in bounds and get past the sticks to pick up the first down.

Beasley juggled the ball and tipped it behind his head, but still somehow pinned the ball to his back while avoiding the sideline. In a day that was relatively slow in terms of highlights, Beasley’s slick grab was probably the most impressive play of the day in the NFL. The Cowboys’ offense didn’t look as explosive as it was a year ago as Dak Prescott, Dez Bryant, and Ezekiel Elliott couldn’t quite finish off drives with touchdowns against the Giants, but it didn’t really matter as the Cowboys’ defense made Eli Manning and New York’s offense look like a JV squad without Odell Beckham Jr.