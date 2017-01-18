Jerry Jones Says Tony Romo Still Has Aaron Rodgers-Like Ability Left In Him

Tony Romo watched from the sidelines on Sunday afternoon as Aaron Rodgers picked apart the Cowboys for 355 yards in the Packers 34-31 win over the Cowboys, which included an insane pass that led to the game-winning field goal.
Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott was impressive in the loss, completing 24-of-38 passes for 302 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Even that performance after a tremendous regular season wasn’t enough to keep some from wondering if Romo, finally healthy after suffering a back injury in the preseason, should have started the playoff game.
On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stood up for his veteran quarterback’s abilities when speaking with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas about Romo’s future in Dallas.
“What you saw that veteran quarterback do in [Aaron] Rodgers out there, Romo is capable of doing,” Jones said, as transcribed by ESPN. “Those are his kinds of plays. And so we’ve got a lot to think about here, but that’s in the future.”
Sad but true – Romo had his chance(s) and he didn’t come through. Not saying it all falls on him (well the muffed FG does) but what I am saying is he had his chance, and it did not work. You have to stay with Prescott now and trade Romo to the Browns or some other team that is foolish enough to spend money on a guy that injury prone. That all being said, I do think Romo has a lot left in the tank and is a damn good qb, but injuries and father time are not on his side.
If he had the Cowboys O-line from this season 10 years ago we might have seen something special.
As it is, I think Jerry is talking him up for trade value.
Yeah, I don’t know. Jerry keeps saying there are a lot of options but really the opposite is probably true. There aren’t many teams out there desperate for a QB who are plug-and-play ready for Romo to survive and be successful for a season (solid O-line, offensive weapons, a system where he is comfortable). $14 mil is a lot to pay to kick the tires on a one year backup for a team on-the-fence with their starter. Maybe if a starting QB on a solid team goes down in the pre-season but budgets are usually pretty tight by then. I could see the entire league letting Romo run out his contract safely riding the bench and some team pick him up cheaper as a FA in a year.
As a Ravens fan, I’d love to see the Browns pin their hopes (and cap) to a fragile QB with extremely limited mobility with all of the needs they have all over the field. Hue Jackson isn’t that dumb… but he doesn’t make all the decisions.