Jerry Jones Says Tony Romo Still Has Aaron Rodgers-Like Ability Left In Him

01.18.17

Getty Image

Tony Romo watched from the sidelines on Sunday afternoon as Aaron Rodgers picked apart the Cowboys for 355 yards in the Packers 34-31 win over the Cowboys, which included an insane pass that led to the game-winning field goal.

Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott was impressive in the loss, completing 24-of-38 passes for 302 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Even that performance after a tremendous regular season wasn’t enough to keep some from wondering if Romo, finally healthy after suffering a back injury in the preseason, should have started the playoff game.

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stood up for his veteran quarterback’s abilities when speaking with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas about Romo’s future in Dallas.

“What you saw that veteran quarterback do in [Aaron] Rodgers out there, Romo is capable of doing,” Jones said, as transcribed by ESPN. “Those are his kinds of plays. And so we’ve got a lot to think about here, but that’s in the future.”

