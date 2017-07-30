UFC 214: Cris Cyborg Destroys Tonya Evinger To Become The UFC Featherweight Champion

Cris Cyborg has held every major women’s featherweight championship ever created. She was the Strikeforce champion before being stripped due to a failed drug test, then she went on to continue her domination in Invicta before tearing through her opponents at 140 pounds. Tonight, at UFC 214, after stops, starts, and possible endings to her UFC career and a tumultuous relationship with the bosses, she got the last belt that matters. Cris Cyborg is the greatest female fighter ever.

For the first ten minutes, it was a calm, cool and collected Cyborg who would chip away at Tony Evinger who was just barely getting out of the way of Cyborg’s power shots. There’s no doubt Cyborg was winning, but Evinger was unofficially winning by just surviving.

