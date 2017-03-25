Getty Image

We’ve gotten to the point in Crying Jordan‘s life cycle where it’s kind of played out. While the meme has had one hell of a run, it’s become a staple of the internet for so long that you need to do something new for it to be funny. For example, after UCLA lost to Kentucky in the Sweet 16 and everyone made jokes about LaVar Ball, there was a Crying Jordan meme. It was silly, but it wasn’t straight-up funny, which is the issue that the meme has faced whenever it has popped up lately.

But thanks to this mad genius who was tasked with coming up with his team’s softball uniforms, we finally have a hilarious use of the meme. A guy named Brian Havrilla needed to make something for his team to wear, so he decided to throw Crying Jordan onto the team’s hats and uniforms.