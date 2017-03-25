The Crying Jordan Meme Has Made Its Way Onto These Fantastic Softball Uniforms

03.25.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

We’ve gotten to the point in Crying Jordan‘s life cycle where it’s kind of played out. While the meme has had one hell of a run, it’s become a staple of the internet for so long that you need to do something new for it to be funny. For example, after UCLA lost to Kentucky in the Sweet 16 and everyone made jokes about LaVar Ball, there was a Crying Jordan meme. It was silly, but it wasn’t straight-up funny, which is the issue that the meme has faced whenever it has popped up lately.

But thanks to this mad genius who was tasked with coming up with his team’s softball uniforms, we finally have a hilarious use of the meme. A guy named Brian Havrilla needed to make something for his team to wear, so he decided to throw Crying Jordan onto the team’s hats and uniforms.

Around The Web

TAGSCrying JordanSOFTBALLUNIFORMS
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP