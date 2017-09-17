Curt Schilling Called Jemele Hill A Racist In An Insane CNN Interview

Getty Image

CNN’s Michael Schmerconish interviewed Curt Schilling on Saturday about ESPN’s Jemele Hill, and it was a mess. The former pitcher and former ESPN analyst had a bizarre interview where he accused Hill of being racist, but said that she should not be fired by ESPN because the network supports “racists” like Hill and Bomani Jones.

Schilling was a fitting guest to have on in this situation, as he himself was fired from ESPN after he posted a derogatory meme against transgender people on his Facebook page.

They showed the Facebook meme and post that got Schilling fired on air on Saturday, then he joined the show by phone on the road back from Houston.