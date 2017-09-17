Curt Schilling Called Jemele Hill A Racist In An Insane CNN Interview

09.16.17 1 hour ago 7 Comments

Getty Image

CNN’s Michael Schmerconish interviewed Curt Schilling on Saturday about ESPN’s Jemele Hill, and it was a mess. The former pitcher and former ESPN analyst had a bizarre interview where he accused Hill of being racist, but said that she should not be fired by ESPN because the network supports “racists” like Hill and Bomani Jones.

Schilling was a fitting guest to have on in this situation, as he himself was fired from ESPN after he posted a derogatory meme against transgender people on his Facebook page.

They showed the Facebook meme and post that got Schilling fired on air on Saturday, then he joined the show by phone on the road back from Houston.

Around The Web

TAGSCNNcurt schillingjemele hill

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 5 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP