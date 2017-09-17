Curt Schilling Called Jemele Hill A Racist In An Insane CNN Interview

CNN’s Michael Schmerconish interviewed Curt Schilling on Saturday about ESPN’s Jemele Hill, and it was a mess. The former pitcher and former ESPN analyst had a bizarre interview where he accused Hill of being racist, but said that she should not be fired by ESPN because the network supports “racists” like Hill and Bomani Jones.
Schilling was a fitting guest to have on in this situation, as he himself was fired from ESPN after he posted a derogatory meme against transgender people on his Facebook page.
They showed the Facebook meme and post that got Schilling fired on air on Saturday, then he joined the show by phone on the road back from Houston.
Well she kinda is
It’s absolutely CRAZY that anyone would consider Jemele racist just because she spends 98.5% of her existence screaming about race.
I look forward to an aging Curt Schilling descending further into batshit craziness
Kurt Schilling nailed it! I completely agree with his intelligent responses. You try to make it sound crazy. I’m like wtf is CNN talking about. Everything he said was truthful.
And where is Kurt Schilling? Helping disaster victims of the hurricanes. You liberals are so out of it. Kurt gets it. Doer! not a talker.
This was a solid SNL skit. GG, SNL.
Jemele is openly racist, and espn is making a huge mistake by continuing to employ her. Curt Schilling is no racist. But Pam is definitely siding with her sista. Of course it is a double standard.