Curt Schilling Got Absolutely Owned Online By An Army Veteran

I regret to inform you all that Curt Schilling is at it again. The one-time Cy Young award-winner turned ESPN baseball analyst turned insane Twitter person continued his rather astonishing descent on Monday night and Tuesday morning by getting into it with CNN contributor Jason Kander about Donald Trump’s latest remarks about the military.

Kander, an Afghanistan veteran and former Army intelligence officer, took exception as many did to Trump saying the U.S. military no longer fights to win.

POTUS just said our soldiers "don't fight to win." I'd happily introduce him to some friends of mine who have fought pretty hard to win. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) February 27, 2017

It’s a reasonable stance from a veteran to be upset when the Commander in Chief makes such a remark. Former baseball player Curt Schilling, who has very been vocal in his support of Trump, came barreling in with his takes.