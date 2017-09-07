Getty Image

When Abraham Lincoln invented fantasy football sometime around 25 A.D., he probably didn’t imagine the glory that could come from the “daily” version of the game. Granted, that’s because Lincoln didn’t invent fantasy football, but you see where we’re getting at. Daily fantasy ruuuuuules, dude/dudette. All the hubris, highs and lows of a fantasy football season tucked into a Thursday, Sunday or Monday with the ability to do it all again the following week. Will you learn from your mistakes? Probably not and that’s perfectly alright.

My name’s Dan and I’ll be your daily fantasy football buddy throughout the 2017 NFL campaign. I’m here to share analysis, observations and sexy secrets about your celebrity crush options for each week’s slate of games. Week 1 is approaching with rapid speed, so let’s hop to it, shall we?

Quarterback

Invest in Russell Wilson: Sentient mission statement Russell Wilson is going up against 2016’s second-most generous pass defense in Week 1 when the Seahawks clash with the Packers that could lead to regional cheese tariffs in the fallout. The Pack seized on a banged-up Wilson last season to the tune of 5 picks, but that was just a plain ol’ ugly outing from #3 as opposed to Green Bay having his number. The Packers have a ridiculously vulnerable defense as far as fantasy point glory is concerned and with the running back situation still getting sorted out in Seattle, Wilson will be expected to a do a bit more heavy lifting. When Wilson’s on, he’s a Top 5 quarterback and that means a Top 5 pivot is ready to prey on crappy Packers pass protection in the non-freezing confines of September Lambeau. If you’re going to spend on a quarterback, this scenario should suit things fine.

Avoid Ben Roethlisberger: Big Ben’s bringing an insane assortment of weapons (like Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown) with him to lowly Cleveland, so what’s not to like, right? For one, Roethlisberger is historically a man-shaped lump of garbage (23 TDs, 22 INTs in the last three years) on the road versus at home (59 TDs, 16 INTs) which should make the would-be Drew Careys at the Browns game giggle a bit. The Browns are no prize on defense, but are improving enough that it makes Big Ben’s $7,300 position-high price tag on Draft Kings seem like a shaky value in a QB pool with options.

Consider Brian Hoyer: No, this isn’t an elaborate prank, nor have I been shoved in a locker by perma-goateed NFL coaches or execs either. Hoyer is a serviceable enough quarterback with a super low price tag ($5,100 which is lower than quite a few non-starters) and a Panthers defense that teams can score on with ease. Weapons like Pierre Garcon, Marquise Goodwin, and Carlos Hyde help boost the veteran quarterback’s potential to rack up numbers and do so with loads of potential garbage time scores tucked into the proceedings. Plus, in what universe does new Niners coach (and ex Falcons coordinator) Kyle Shanahan not light up the Panthers defense with something in his first head coaching gig? Give ‘er a think.