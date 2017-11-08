Getty Image

Hello and welcome to the most exotic daily fantasy football advice blab on the world wide web. I'm Dan MacRae and as is our custom on Thursdays, we're serving up DFS advice for your Week 10 DraftKings/FanDuel style lineup.

If you prefer your fantasy football advice in a more traditional season-long flavor, lovable scamp Jason Nawara is here to help. Let’s football, shall we? (Preferably with fewer horrific injuries, please.)

Quarterback

Invest in Matthew Stafford: After notching his best fantasy outing since Week 1 courtesy of a 30-17 Monday night win at Lambeau, large adult athlete Matthew Stafford gets the luxury of hosting the winless Cleveland Browns who are somewhere between a professional football team and a complicated tax shelter that plays football occasionally. Stafford (who will set you back a reasonable $6,800 in DraftKings Sunday afternoon action) has been regularly cracking the 300-yard mark game-by-game and the Browns have managed to give 25.3 points-per-game away to opponents all season. Provided there isn’t some sort of inspiring Lewis & Oswald speech at halftime, the Lions are in an excellent position to slaughter the Browns. (Yes, there’s the “but they’re the Lions” factor in play. If you’ve been burned before, I understand.)

Avoid Phillip Rivers: Provided Phillip Rivers doesn’t get half of the Jacksonville secondary pregnant by mere contact (DUDE HAS A HUGE-ASS LITTER OF KIDS), it’s best to make like the rest of Los Angeles and ignore the Chargers QB. Rivers returns from his bye week with the thankless task of going up against Jacksonville’s stifling defense. The Jags have kept pivots to the lowest fantasy totals in the league and the margin between 1-2 hasn’t been close. The Chargers need a big road win to keep playoff optimism alive, so Rivers will need to sort out what his peers haven’t to put anything resembling decent numbers in Jacksonville.

Consider Eli Manning: The Giants have been raw sewage for the bulk of 2017 and give the Niners a genuine shot at their first victory of 2017. So why Eli? The Niners have gifted points to opposing quarterbacks like a talk show host leaving their guest’s book under the seats of every studio audience member. So thoughtful! Eli trades last week’s tough matchup against a Wade Phillips devised a defense for a far more exploitable matchup on the West Coast versus San Francisco has the second worst defense in the league for points allowed. A reasonable price tag ($5,100) and favorable conditions make Eli worth considering even if Giants fans are fantasizing about a life without him.