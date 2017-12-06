Getty Image

Can you feel it? Of course you can. Who can’t feel that special Week 14 magic where your favorite team is in a life-or-death struggle for a playoff position or have simply sh*t the bed. Woo! Both sides are awfully fun, aren’t they?

As is customary at this point of the week, UPROXX Sports is here to provide some friendly daily fantasy football advice that might come in handy on Sunday. If you’re in the market for traditional fantasy league play advice, popular internet dreamboat Jason Nawara has your back and some suggestions. Let’s hop to the DFS side of things, shall we?

Quarterback

Invest in Dak Prescott: The Giants might have nothing to play for (aside from doing repairs or damage to Eli Manning’s psyche), but with Ben McAdoo gone, this might be the happiest NYG crowd showing up to East Rutherford all season long. That shouldn’t concern Dak Prescott too much, of course. He looked strong battling through a hand injury to knock off Washington 38-14 and faces a Giants squad that’s been soft on fantasy QBs (4th highest fantasy QB points against) throughout 2017. Prescott’s friendly $5,600 DraftKings salary adds a nice budget-conscious ribbon to the package. NFC East matchups can be a bit of a gamble, but this could pay off big for Prescott investors.

Avoid Kirk Cousins: Washington has turned in a 2017 campaign that’s somewhere between NFL wallpaper and a wrestler with no direction. Kirk Cousins hasn’t been awful this season, although this matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (who have racked up an outstanding 19 turnovers in their last eight games) has the potential for disaster. Even during losses to the likes of Philadelphia and New England, the Chargers weren’t eaten alive by their fantasy monster QBs and Cousins doesn’t appear likely to truly light Los Angeles up either.

Consider Jimmy Garoppolo: Jimmy Garoppolo’s first start for the Niners wasn’t spectacular, but it sure as sugar points to better things for San Francisco (at least temporarily) at pivot. Garoppolo now shifts from a somewhat difficult matchup versus the Bears to a far more exploitable Houston defense who have surrendered huge numbers of QBs this season. This is a favorable matchup for Garoppolo as he develops his game for what San Francisco wants and what the Texans pass defense fears.