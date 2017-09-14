Getty Image

Football’s cruelty knows no bounds. Athletes with a limited earning window dive head first into a sport where injuries are plentiful and the culture of disposing of athletes with said injury is an everyday part of the NFL fabric. We’re monsters for condoning the league in its current state, really. That said, WOO! DAILY FANTASY FOOTBALL IS THE CAT’S PAJAMAS BECAUSE I AM REBORN EVERY FUDGIN’ WEEK RENDERING HUMAN MISERY USELESS AND GLORY AT MY FINGERTIPS! KISS MY GRITS, DAD! So, uh, y’know, football contains multitudes.

As you weep into your vodka and cheap pizza over David Johnson going down in Week 1, there’s a glorious new dawn of possibility in the world of DFS. You’re reborn free of sin and ready to do things all over again. I’m Dan and while I sure as sugar am not a professional football expert (I quit the high school team 36 hours in because I wanted to eat tater tots and watch NewsRadio reruns instead), I have some observations of varying quality on Week 2 options for your DraftKings or FanDuel lineup. Let’s get to Week 2, shall we?