Getty Image

Howdy yardage for money enthusiasts and mascot huggers! I’m UPROXX goon Dan MacRae and as always I’m here to provide daily fantasy football advice of varying quality. Sometimes I’m right (my pro-DeShaun Watson and anti-Martavis Bryant takes for Week 4 panned out) and sometimes I’m spectacularly wrong (Odell Beckham Jr.didn’t hit paydirt once on Sunday). The nice thing about daily fantasy for degenerate wannabe GMs like me is that a new week is a fresh start. Plus, you can make your picks while drunk in the tub sobbing to Donna Lewis’s “I Love You Forever” and no one has to know. WHY DID I ADMIT THAT OUT LOUD?

We’re entering Week 5 where bye weeks begin (Bronko Nagurski didn’t get no bye weeks, etc.) and patterns are starting to truly emerge. Draft with caution, investigate your options and if all else fails. pretend everyone on your fantasy roster has a crush on someone else on said roster. It can really spice up a dull-ass 0-4 vs 0-4 game. Let’s get to the suggestions, shall we?