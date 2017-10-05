Daily Fantasy Football Advice For Week 5 Of NFL Action

#Fantasy Football #NFL
Trending Writer
10.05.17

Getty Image

Howdy yardage for money enthusiasts and mascot huggers! I’m UPROXX goon Dan MacRae and as always I’m here to provide daily fantasy football advice of varying quality. Sometimes I’m right (my pro-DeShaun Watson and anti-Martavis Bryant takes for Week 4 panned out) and sometimes I’m spectacularly wrong (Odell Beckham Jr.didn’t hit paydirt once on Sunday). The nice thing about daily fantasy for degenerate wannabe GMs like me is that a new week is a fresh start. Plus, you can make your picks while drunk in the tub sobbing to Donna Lewis’s “I Love You Forever” and no one has to know. WHY DID I ADMIT THAT OUT LOUD?

We’re entering Week 5 where bye weeks begin (Bronko Nagurski didn’t get no bye weeks, etc.) and patterns are starting to truly emerge. Draft with caution, investigate your options and if all else fails. pretend everyone on your fantasy roster has a crush on someone else on said roster. It can really spice up a dull-ass 0-4 vs 0-4 game. Let’s get to the suggestions, shall we?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fantasy Football#NFL
TAGSFANTASY FOOTBALLNFLFantasy Football 2017daily fantasy football

The RX

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 6 hours ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 7 hours ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP