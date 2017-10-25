If you’ve ever needed a Sunday to sort out your will, Week 8 is here to accommodate! Yup, it’s one of those weeks with six teams on bye, two teams sent to the London sorrow mines for a breakfast clash and a shiny new basketball season coming across as a lot more fun. On that exciting note, let’s look at our daily fantasy football options, shall we?
Daily Fantasy Football Advice For Week 8 Of NFL Action
Dan MacRae 10.25.17 18 mins ago
Around The Web
The RX
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph
Caitlin White 10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’
Zac Gelfand 10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With