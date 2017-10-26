Getty Image

For nearly two decades Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been the most popular driver in NASCAR, as the son of The Intimidator grew into the face of the sport. Now 43 years old, the living legend is entering the final races of his career as he will hang it up after this season.

Earnhardt Jr. won’t be going far, though, as he’s joining the NASCAR on NBC broadcast team for their portion of the season in 2018. Ahead of those final races, Dale and sponsor Mountain Dew worked together on a special new spot to celebrate the end of his career and, well, pass the torch in a way to his replacement, Dewey Rider (played by Danny McBride).

The spot will debut on Sunday at the Martinsville race, which will be the first of the final four races of Earnhardt Jr.’s career, ending in Miami at Homestead Motor Speedway. Dale Jr. spoke with UPROXX Sports this week about what the final season has been like, why he’s most nervous about not soaking in the moment in his final race, his newest spot, and getting to work with Danny McBride, some of his favorite commercials he’s gotten to do over the years, and how he’s already annoying his wife with how excited he is to become a dad for the first time next May.